Left Menu

Figure skating-ISU to raise mininum age for senior competitions to 17 following doping saga

Reuters | Updated: 07-06-2022 13:36 IST | Created: 07-06-2022 13:30 IST
Figure skating-ISU to raise mininum age for senior competitions to 17 following doping saga
Image Credit: Flickr

The International Skating Union Congress on Tuesday voted to gradually raise the minimum competition age for senior figure skating competitions from 15 to 17.

The decision comes after Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva tested positive for a banned substance at the Beijing Winter Olympics in February when she was 15.

"There will be no change for the season 2022/23, an increase to 16 years for the season 2023/24 and an increase to 17 years for the season 2024/25 and subsequent seasons," the ISU wrote https://twitter.com/ISU_Figure/status/1534078530161676289 on Twitter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
‘Heart-rending’ tragedy, such events shock me to the core: Prez on drowning of 7 girls in TN

‘Heart-rending’ tragedy, such events shock me to the core: Prez on drowning ...

 India
2
Helicopter bounces and turns by 270 degrees while landing at Kedarnath; DGCA begins probe

Helicopter bounces and turns by 270 degrees while landing at Kedarnath; DGCA...

 India
3
Cessna aircraft crashes near Birasal airstrip in Odisha; student pilot injured

Cessna aircraft crashes near Birasal airstrip in Odisha; student pilot injur...

 India
4
Europe's Gaia mission to reveal new details about nearly two billion objects in our galaxy

Europe's Gaia mission to reveal new details about nearly two billion objects...

 France

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022