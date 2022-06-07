Figure skating-ISU to raise minimum age for senior competitions to 17

The International Skating Union Congress on Tuesday voted to gradually raise the minimum competition age for senior figure skating competitions from 15 to 17.

The decision voted on at the ISU Congress in Phuket, Thailand, comes after Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva tested positive for a banned substance while at the Beijing Winter Olympics in February when she was 15. Valieva's case prompted questions over whether the minimum age for competitors in figure skating needed to be raised to protect minors.

"The ISU Congress voted in favor of gradually increasing the age limit from 15 to 17 years for the sake of protecting the physical and mental health, and emotional well-being of skaters," the ISU wrote https://twitter.com/ISU_Figure/status/1534078530161676289 on Twitter. "There will be no change for the season 2022/23, an increase to 16 years for the season 2023/24, and an increase to 17 years for the season 2024/25 and subsequent seasons."

The decision was not unanimous, with 100 countries voting in favor and 16 against. A two-thirds majority, 79 votes, was required for the motion to be passed. Valieva, who turned 16 in April, had failed a doping test at the Russian national championships last December but the result was only revealed on Feb. 8, a day after she had helped the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) win the team event at the Beijing Games.

She was cleared to compete in the women's singles event in Beijing by the Court of Arbitration for Sport, but stumbled to fourth place with an error-laden free skate. "The life of an athlete is short and intense, their experience in this short phase sets the platform for the rest of their lives -- physically, spiritually emotionally," Canadian skater and ISU Athletes Commission member Eric Radford said.

"While I hear the concerns of certain nations about the immediate difficulty that they might face with this proposal being passed ... is a medal really worth the life of a young athlete?"

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)