U.S.-E3 draft resolution criticizing Iran sent to IAEA Board

Reuters | Vienna | Updated: 07-06-2022 14:57 IST | Created: 07-06-2022 14:47 IST
IAEA Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Austria

A draft resolution by the United States, Britain, Germany, and France criticizing Iran for not fully answering the U.N. nuclear watchdog's questions on uranium traces at undeclared sites was sent to the watchdog's Board overnight, three diplomats said.

The formal submission of the text, seen by Reuters and very similar to a draft circulated last week, means it will be debated and voted on at this week's meeting of the 35-nation Board of Governors. Several diplomats said the resolution was likely to pass despite warnings by Iran of consequences https://twitter.com/Amirabdolahian/status/1533534031349960704?s=20&t=QVQDWpr--r0kNj6VpjjMzA, including for talks on rescuing the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

