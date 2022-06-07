Raise current cap of 1 mn tonne sugar export: Pawar to PM

NCP chief and former agriculture minister Sharad Pawar have written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting him to raise the cap on sugar exports from the current 1 million tonnes.

Last month, the government allowed sugar exports up to 1 million tonne in the current marketing year ending September to ensure enough supply during the festival season in October and November, and check prices.

National Federation of Cooperative Sugar Factories (NFCSF), in a statement, expressed concern that the capping of the current year's sugar export at 1 million tonnes has led to less export release orders issued to cooperatives.

''The export release orders (EROs) issued to cooperatives is barely 47 percent which in our opinion is not in tune with performers vis-a-vis non-performers. Balance 53 percent raw sugar remaining without EROs will cause a heavy financial loss if not permitted for exports as there is no local market for this stock which tends to deteriorate in storage,'' the cooperative body said.

NFCSF also mentioned that these anomalies have been brought to the notice of the Prime Minister by the NCP chief.

''In a separate letter, Sharad Pawar, former Union agriculture minister, and the sitting MP has written to the Prime Minister bringing these anomalies to his notice and requesting him to increase the current cap of one million imposed on sugar export,'' NFCSF said.

Pawar has also demanded the continuation of sugar export under Open General Licence in the new marketing year starting October 2022, it further said quoting the letter.

India is the world's largest sugar-producing nation and the second-biggest exporter.

