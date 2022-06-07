Left Menu

Around 11% of Norway offshore oil workers threaten to strike

More than one in ten Norwegian offshore oil and gas workers plan strike action from Sunday if state-brokered wage mediation fails, a Reuters calculation based on labour union data showed on Tuesday. A strike by 845 of Norway's roughly 7,500 offshore oil and gas production workers would hit a limited amount of oil output, while gas supply would be unaffected, according to statements by trade unions Industri Energi, Lederne and Safe.

Reuters | Oslo | Updated: 07-06-2022 17:20 IST | Created: 07-06-2022 16:55 IST
A strike by 845 of Norway's roughly 7,500 offshore oil and gas production workers would hit a limited amount of oil output, while gas supply would be unaffected, according to statements by trade unions Industri Energi, Lederne and Safe. Workers are seeking above-inflation pay increases and other changes to their contracts but have not released details of their demands.

Oil firm Equinor, the biggest operator of platforms off Norway, said it was too early to comment on the potential production impact. Norway is western Europe's largest petroleum producer, pumping around four million barrels of oil equivalents per day, divided roughly equally between oil and natural gas.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

