U.S. faces "unacceptable levels of inflation," Yellen tells senators
- Country:
- United States
The United States faces "unacceptable levels of inflation" and an appropriate budgetary stance is needed to help dampen inflationary pressures without undermining the economy, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told senators on Tuesday.
Yellen said in prepared remarks to the Senate Finance Committee that elements of President Joe Biden's proposed spending legislation could help lower costs for Americans, including for prescription drugs and clean energy initiatives.
"We currently face macroeconomic challenges, including unacceptable levels of inflation as well as the headwinds associated with the disruptions caused by the pandemic’s effect on supply chains, and the effects of supply side disturbances to oil and food markets resulting from Russia’s war in Ukraine," Yellen said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Our people-to-people relations and strong economic cooperation make our partnership unique: PM Modi during talks with President Joe Biden.
There is so much that we can and will do together: PM Narendra Modi during bilateral talks with US President Joe Biden.
Biden asks Americans to stand up to gun lobby after Texas 'massacre'
FACTBOX-Grim chronology of mass shootings in the United States
Drug Consumption, Abuse, And Addiction Trends Across The United States