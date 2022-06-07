PM Modi to lead Yoga Day celebrations in Mysuru, CM Bommai reviews preparations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to lead the International Yoga Day celebrations in Mysuru on June 21 by performing Yoga at the Mysuru Palace premises being organised as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday reviewed the preparations for International Yoga Day celebrations in Mysuru, which will be held on June 21.

Bommai wanted the officials to make arrangements for transport, snacks, drinking water and other facilities for the participants in perfect coordination with the Union government. "Extend all the cooperation to the Union AYUSH ministry, which is keen to organise an exhibition on Yoga on the occasion," Bommai instructed.

The State government has constituted 14 committees including a Core Committee headed by the District in-charge minister for smooth and successful conduct of the event. Bommai instructed the Police officials to ensure fool-proof security during the PM's visit.

The International Yoga Day celebrations are being held in a big way at 75 prominent Heritage spots of the country. In Karnataka it has been organised at Mysuru, Halebeedu, Hampi, Pattadakal and Vijayapura(Golgumbaz). Prime Minister Modi would inaugurate the event in Mysuru, while union minister of state for Agriculture Shobha Karandlaje would participate in the event at Halebeedu. Union minister for Coal Prahlad Joshi at Hampi IT minister Rajeev Chandrashekar at Pattadakal and Union minister for Energy Bhagwant Khuba at Vijayapura. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)