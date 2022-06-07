UP: Judge who ordered videography survey of Gyanvapi mosque receives threat letter

Civil Judge Ravi Diwakar, who passed the order to conduct a videography survey of the Gyanvapi Masjid complex in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, on Tuesday informed the state government allegedly received a threatening letter from Islamic Agaz Movement on Tuesday. The judge wrote to the Additional Chief Secretary (Home) of the Government of Uttar Pradesh, stating that he had received a threatening letter today from an organisation called the Islamic Aagaz Movement and demanded action.

A total of nine police personnel have been deployed for the security of Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) Ravi Diwakar. Diwakar had ordered to conduct a videography survey of the Mosque premises last month during the hearing of a plea allowing regular worship of Hindu deities in the Mosque premises, which found a Shivling-like figure near the Mosque's vazukhana, besides Hindu religious symbols. All the evidence was said to be found. (ANI)

