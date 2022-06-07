Left Menu

Shreyas G. Hosur becomes the first Indian Railways officer to complete the gruelling 'Ironman' Triathlon

Creating a history of sorts, Shreyas G. Hosur, became the first officer from the Indian Railways to complete the gruelling 'Ironman' Triathlon, considered to be the toughest single-day sports event in the world.

Shreyas G. Hosur becomes the first Indian Railways officer to complete the gruelling 'Ironman' Triathlon
Shreyas G. Hosur (Image source: PIB). Image Credit: ANI
Creating a history of sorts, Shreyas G. Hosur, became the first officer from the Indian Railways to complete the gruelling 'Ironman' Triathlon, considered to be the toughest single-day sports event in the world. This event includes 3.8 km of swimming, 180 km of cycling and 42.2 km of running.

He completed the event in 13 hours and 26 minutes on 5th June 2022, in Hamburg, Germany. The finishers of the event are popularly known as 'Ironman' befitting the mental and physical strength the race demands. Starting the 3.8 km swim at 6:30 am in the chilly waters of the Hamburg lake. He followed it with 180 km long cycling in the countryside and ended with a full marathon of 42.2 kms.

This makes Shreyas also the first officer from the non-uniformed Civil Services to complete the event, making this a proud moment for the Railways. Shreyas G. Hosur, is an Indian Railway Accounts Service (IRAS) officer of the 2012 Batch. He is returned from deputation to National Technical Research Organization (NTRO), Delhi and is currently serving as Dy. FA&CAO in Construction/SWR.

Shreyas is the son of Gopal B. Hosur, a retired IPS officer who was in the team that nabbed Veerappan, a bandit and smuggler. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

