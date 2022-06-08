Left Menu

UK stocks steady ahead of c. bank meetings; Wizz Air slips

London's blue-chip index was little changed on Wednesday, as gains in energy stocks were offset by expectations of aggressive central bank tightening, while Wizz Air fell after the budget airline forecast a first-quarter operating loss.

Reuters | London | Updated: 08-06-2022 13:07 IST | Created: 08-06-2022 13:05 IST
UK stocks steady ahead of c. bank meetings; Wizz Air slips
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

London's blue-chip index was little changed on Wednesday, as gains in energy stocks were offset by expectations of aggressive central bank tightening, while Wizz Air fell after the budget airline forecast a first-quarter operating loss. The commodity-heavy FTSE 100 was up 0.1%, driven by gains in Shell and BP, which rose 0.8% and 1.1% respectively.

These stocks tracked crude prices , which advanced in anticipation of a report of low U.S. oil inventories and solid demand in the upcoming driving season. The domestically focussed midcap index was flat.

On Thursday, markets expect the European Central Bank to lay the groundwork for rapid rate rises. Money markets ramped up their rate hike bets on Wednesday to price in 75 basis points of hikes from the ECB by September. Among stocks, Wizz Air fell 2.5% after the airline forecast an operating loss for the first quarter of the current fiscal year and reported a bigger annual loss due to staff shortages at airports and supply-chain snags.

TRENDING

1
(Updated) NASA's SpaceX CRS-25 cargo mission to space station no longer launching this week

(Updated) NASA's SpaceX CRS-25 cargo mission to space station no longer laun...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sounds of life; Strong T-cell response for blood cancer patients after vaccine; COVID breakthrough often serious for cancer patients

Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sou...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Strong T-cell response for blood cancer patients after vaccine; COVID breakthrough often serious for cancer patients; J&J gives the notice to terminate the Emergent manufacturing deal for the COVID vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Strong T-cell response for blood cancer patients after ...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sounds of life; Chinese astronauts blast off to space station as construction enters high gear and more

Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sou...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022