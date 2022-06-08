Left Menu

Man held for raping six-year-old neighbour in Andhra

A 45-year-old has been arrested for allegedly raping his six-year-old neighbour in the Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh.

ANI | Chittoor (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 08-06-2022 13:16 IST | Created: 08-06-2022 13:16 IST
Man held for raping six-year-old neighbour in Andhra
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 45-year-old has been arrested for allegedly raping his six-year-old neighbour in the Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh. The accused has been identified as 45-year-old Sreedhar Babu.

As per the police, Babu is currently in custody and a case has been registered for the same. "The accused knew the girl as they are neighbours. When the victim's parents went out for work, the accused called and raped her," said police.

The medical examination will be done today. The investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Updated) NASA's SpaceX CRS-25 cargo mission to space station no longer launching this week

(Updated) NASA's SpaceX CRS-25 cargo mission to space station no longer laun...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sounds of life; Strong T-cell response for blood cancer patients after vaccine; COVID breakthrough often serious for cancer patients

Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sou...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Strong T-cell response for blood cancer patients after vaccine; COVID breakthrough often serious for cancer patients; J&J gives the notice to terminate the Emergent manufacturing deal for the COVID vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Strong T-cell response for blood cancer patients after ...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sounds of life; Chinese astronauts blast off to space station as construction enters high gear and more

Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sou...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022