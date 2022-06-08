Iran removes two IAEA surveillance cameras from nuclear facility - state TV

Iran removed two surveillance cameras of the International Atomic Energy Agency from one of its nuclear facilities on Wednesday, state TV reported, in a move that is likely to raise tensions with the U.N. nuclear watchdog.

"So far, the IAEA has not only been ungrateful for Iran's extensive cooperation but has also considered it as a duty. From today, relevant authorities have ordered that surveillance cameras of the Online Enrichment Meter (OLEM) be shut down," state TV said.

