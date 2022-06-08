US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens lower as tech-driven rally eases

Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Wednesday, as a rally in technology and growth stocks eased, while higher oil prices stoked worries of a further rise in global inflation.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 93.07 points, or 0.28%, at the open to 33,087.07.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 13.56 points, or 0.33%, at 4,147.12, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 27.95 points, or 0.23%, to 12,147.28 at the opening bell.

