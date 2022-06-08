Assam govt keen to form JV with SJVN to set up renewable energy projects

The Assam government is willing to set up a joint venture with SJVN for development of renewable energy projects in the state.

In a statement SJVN said, the Assam government has also offered it an opportunity to explore 5,000 MW power project development within the state in a phased manner.

On Wednesday SJVN director (Finance) Akhileshwar Singh along with company's chief general manager Rajesh Gupta met Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in Guwahati. The meeting was also attended by Sameer Kumar Sinha, principal secretary to Assam chief minister, and Neeraj Verma, principal secretary, power.

''During the meeting, development of ground mounted (solar projects), floating solar, battery storage and pilot hydrogen plants were deliberated. The CM also conveyed keen interest in equity participation of SJVN's upcoming hydro power projects in Arunachal Pradesh. CM also conveyed his interest in formation of a JV with SJVN for development of hydro and renewable energy projects,'' the company statement said.

''During the meeting the proposal for sale of power from SJVN's Arun-3 Power Project in Nepal & Solar Power generated through CPSU scheme were also discussed,'' the company said.

Shimla-based SJVN is a joint venture between the central government and the government of Himachal Pradesh.

