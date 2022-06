Ukrainian forces pulled back to the outskirts of the industrial city of Sievierodonetsk on Wednesday in the face of a fierce Russian assault, another big swing in momentum in one of the bloodiest battles of the war. FIGHTING

* Russian forces control most of the strategic city of Sievierodonetsk and are heavily shelling the twin city of Lysychansk, causing major damage, the governor of Luhansk region said. * President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's office said two people were killed and two wounded in Luhansk region in the past 24 hours, five civilians were wounded in Donetsk region, and four were killed and 11 wounded in Kharkiv region. It said the number of casualties in Kherson region was unclear.

* Russia is attacking food and agriculture targets in order to scare the world into agreeing a deal to reopen the Black Sea on Moscow's terms, the head of the region where a major agricultural storage facility was struck at the weekend said. * Zelenskiy said Ukraine would launch next week a "Book of Executioners" to detail war crimes.

* Russia denies targeting civilians and has rejected allegations of war crimes. * Over 1,000 Ukrainian soldiers who surrendered in the city of Mariupol have been transferred to Russia for investigation, Russia's state-owned Tass news agency reported, citing a Russian law enforcement source.

DIPLOMACY * Turkey hosted Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov for talks aimed at restarting the stalled Ukraine peace process and finding a way to reopen Ukrainian ports for shipments of grain.

* Following the talks, Turkey said a proposed U.N. plan to reopen the Ukrainian ports was reasonable, but more negotiations were necessary. * Lavrov said Ukraine would have to remove mines from its ports to allow them to reopen.

* Lavrov said a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukraine's Zelenskiy could happen only after peace talks resume. POLITICS

* Russia's proxies in occupied parts of Zaporizhzhia province announced plans to stage a referendum on joining Russia at an unspecified date later this year. ECONOMY

* Russian shelling destroyed the warehouses of one of Ukraine's largest agricultural commodity terminals in the Black Sea port of Mykolaiv at the weekend, the region head said. * Ukraine could export a maximum of only two million tonnes of grain a month if Russia refuses to lift its blockade of the country's Black Sea ports, said Ukraine's first deputy minister for Agrarian Policy and Food.

* The World Bank board has approved $1.49 billion of additional financing for Ukraine to help pay government and social workers' wages. * Under heavy pressure from Western sanctions and airspace bans, Russian state airline Aeroflot said it planned to raise up to 185.2 billion roubles ($3 billion) in an emergency share sale.

NUCLEAR * Radiation detectors in the Exclusion Zone around Ukraine's defunct Chornobyl nuclear power plant are online for the first time since Russia seized the area on Feb. 24, and radiation levels are normal, the U.N. nuclear watchdog said. (Compiled by Himani Sarkar and Peter Graff)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)