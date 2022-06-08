Karnataka CM visits Ganapati Sachchidananda Ashrama, lauds Swamiji's devotion

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai visited the Avadhoota Datta Peetham at Ganapathi Sachchidananda Ashrama on Wednesday and appreciated "Swamiji's devotion and spiritual energy" for the welfare of humankind. "Swamiji's devotion and spiritual energy have been devoted to the welfare of mankind. It has led to the establishment of many institutions in the education and health services sector," he said.

Mentioning the meditation and penance as the epitome of determination to derive greater strength for the welfare of humanity, he said, "There is immense power in Bhakti (devotion). Even God will bless those who do penance for the welfare of society." "I wish the Swamiji's divine blessings would empower the weaker sections of the society," he added.

As Ashram's website reads, "Avadhoota Datta Peetham is an International Spiritual, Cultural, and Social Welfare Organisation established by Sri Ganapathy Sachchidananda Swamiji in 1966." "His universal vision and compassion for the upliftment of mankind have inspired Peetham to run a vast variety of programmes, activities and projects towards the enrichment of human life," it reads. (ANI)

