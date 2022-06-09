Left Menu

Israel hails IAEA move on Iran, hopes for UNSC measures in future

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 09-06-2022 01:04 IST | Created: 09-06-2022 01:04 IST
Israel hailed a resolution by the U.N. nuclear watchdog's 35-nation Board of Governors chiding Iran on Wednesday for failing to explain uranium traces found at three undeclared sites, and saw possible U.N. Security Council intervention in the future.

"This is a significant resolution that exposes Iran's true face," Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said in a statement, adding that the International Atomic Energy Agency's (IAEA) members had "worked together with the aim of arresting and preventing Iran's attainment of nuclear weaponry".

"If Iran continues with its activities, major countries should bring the Iranian issue back to the Security Council." (Writing by Dan Williams)

