IMF says reaches staff-level agreement with Argentina
Reuters | Buenos Aires | Updated: 09-06-2022 05:56 IST | Created: 09-06-2022 05:56 IST
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said Wednesday it had reached a staff-level agreement on an updated macroeconomic framework with Argentine authorities, allowing the country access to about $4.03 billion.
The IMF said in a statement that the country had met all quantitative targets in the first quarter and that annual objectives remained unchanged.
