U.N. nuclear watchdog chief Grossi to hold news conference at 1115 GMT

International Atomic Energy Agency chief Rafael Grossi will hold a news conference on Iran at 1:15 p.m. (1115 GMT), the IAEA said on Thursday after Iran said it was turning off two IAEA cameras and the IAEA said Iran was expanding its uranium enrichment.

"Director General Grossi will brief journalists about developments related to the IAEA's monitoring and verification work in the Islamic Republic of Iran," the IAEA said in a statement.

