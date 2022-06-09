Left Menu

Ukraine sees threat of pollution to water basins after Russian invasion

Reuters | Updated: 09-06-2022 14:54 IST | Created: 09-06-2022 14:41 IST
Ukraine sees threat of pollution to water basins after Russian invasion
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Image Credit: ANI

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Thursday that Russia's invasion of his country posed a huge threat of pollution to water basins, including the Sea of Azov.

In an address to a ministerial meeting of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), he also underlined the need for green energy to replace Russian natural gas supplies following Russia's invasion on Feb. 24.

