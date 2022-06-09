Left Menu

MSP of Kharif crops for 2022-23 meagre: Cong

The Congress on Thursday accused the government of betraying the countrys farmers and said the minimum support prices MSP of Kharif crops announced for 2022-23 are meager and far below the rate of inflation. Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said that instead of increasing the income of farmers, the Narendra Modi government has increased their pain a hundred times.He shared a chart of the increase in MSPs of various crops for the Kharif season and said the rise is much below the rate of inflation.The fraud of support price announced by Modi government has been exposed.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-06-2022 15:49 IST | Created: 09-06-2022 15:32 IST
MSP of Kharif crops for 2022-23 meagre: Cong
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress on Thursday accused the government of betraying the country's farmers and said the minimum support prices (MSP) of Kharif crops announced for 2022-23 are meager and far below the rate of inflation.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said that instead of increasing the income of farmers, the Narendra Modi government has increased their pain a hundred times.

He shared a chart of the increase in MSPs of various crops for the Kharif season and said the rise is much below the rate of inflation.

''The fraud of support price announced by Modi government has been exposed. Once again the Modi government has betrayed the farmers of the country in declaring the support price of Kharif crops for 2022-23. Far from increasing the income of the farmer, the pain of the farmer has increased a hundred times,'' he said in a statement.

He said on the one hand the government is not buying enough crops on MSP and on the other, the increase in input costs has reduced the income of farmers to half.

The Congress leader said the RBI has recently pegged the inflation rate at 6.7 percent, which is at its highest level, and the increase in MSP rates is below the inflation rate.

Surjewala said while making a comparison of Kharif's MSP increase with inflation projection, in 11 of 14 crops the MSP increase does not cover the projected RBI inflation of 6.7 percent.

He also shared a chart of the cost of production of various crops as against the MSP, which is not 50 percent over the C2 formula as devised by the Swaminathan Committee.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UP: 4 killed, 2 injured after truck hits motorcycles

UP: 4 killed, 2 injured after truck hits motorcycles

 India
2
(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch Egypt's Nilesat 301 communications satellite today

(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch Egypt's Nilesat 301 communications satel...

 Global
3
ESA adopts mission to intercept a comet in deep space; will launch in 2029

ESA adopts mission to intercept a comet in deep space; will launch in 2029

 France
4
Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sounds of life; NASA to launch rockets from Australia's north for scientific studies and more

Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sou...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022