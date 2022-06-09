Left Menu

Ant Group says no plan to initiate IPO

Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 09-06-2022 18:13 IST | Created: 09-06-2022 17:45 IST
Ant Group says no plan to initiate IPO
Ant Group has no plan to initiate an initial public offering, it said on Thursday on its Wechat account.

"Under the guidance of regulators, we are focused on steadily moving forward with our rectification work and do not have any plan to initiate an IPO," Jack Ma's Ant Group said in a brief statement.

