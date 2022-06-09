Ant Group says no plan to initiate IPO
Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 09-06-2022 18:13 IST | Created: 09-06-2022 17:45 IST
- Country:
- Hong Kong
Ant Group has no plan to initiate an initial public offering, it said on Thursday on its Wechat account.
"Under the guidance of regulators, we are focused on steadily moving forward with our rectification work and do not have any plan to initiate an IPO," Jack Ma's Ant Group said in a brief statement.
