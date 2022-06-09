Left Menu

Scoreboard: First T20I between India and South Africa

Scoreboard of the first T20 International between India and South Africa here on Thursday. India Innings: Ishan Kishan c Stubbs b Maharaj 76 Ruturaj Gaikwad c Bavuma b Parnell 23 Shreyas Iyer b Pretorius 36 Rishabh Pant c van der Dussen b Nortje 29 Hardik Pandya not out 31 Dinesh Karthik not out 1 Extras: (B-1, LB-2, W-12) 15 Total: (For 4 wickets in 20 overs) 211 Fall of wickets: 1-57, 2-137, 3-156, 4-202 Bowling: Keshav Maharaj 3-0-43-1, Kagiso Rabada 4-0-35-0, Anrich Nortje 4-0-36-1, Wayne Parnell 4-0-32-1, Tabraiz Shamsi 2-0-27-0, Dwaine Pretorius 3-0-35 -1. MORE PTI SSC SSC SSC

