Left Menu

Punjab CM announces reduction in load enhancement fee on tubewells

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday announced to reduce the fee for load enhancement on tubewells to Rs 2,500 from the existing Rs 4,750.Stating this, Mann said, This is a humble gift to food growers of our state by their own government. Mann said this trend needs to be reversed for which input cost of the farmers have to be decreased so that farming becomes a profitable venture.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 09-06-2022 21:08 IST | Created: 09-06-2022 21:06 IST
Punjab CM announces reduction in load enhancement fee on tubewells
File Photo Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday announced to reduce the fee for load enhancement on tubewells to Rs 2,500 from the existing Rs 4,750.

Stating this, Mann said, ''This is a humble gift to food growers of our state by their own government''. Punjab is a predominantly agrarian economy with a large section of its population dependent on farming, he said in an official statement here.

However, farmers now do not want their children to follow the agriculture sector because of diminishing returns, he added. Mann said this trend needs to be reversed for which input cost of the farmers have to be decreased so that farming becomes a profitable venture. Farmers were facing a lot of difficulty in paying load enhancement fees on tubewell, the chief minister said.

It has been slashed by nearly 50 per cent, he said while expressing hope that it will give much-needed succour to the hard-working and resilient farmers of the state. Mann said more such steps will be taken to make agriculture a profitable venture.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UP: 4 killed, 2 injured after truck hits motorcycles

UP: 4 killed, 2 injured after truck hits motorcycles

 India
2
(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch Egypt's Nilesat 301 communications satellite today

(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch Egypt's Nilesat 301 communications satel...

 Global
3
ESA adopts mission to intercept a comet in deep space; will launch in 2029

ESA adopts mission to intercept a comet in deep space; will launch in 2029

 France
4
Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sounds of life; NASA to launch rockets from Australia's north for scientific studies and more

Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sou...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022