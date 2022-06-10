Left Menu

Security forces foil terrorists' plans to attack civilians, nabs two in J-K's Sopore

The security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore on Thursday foiled another attack on the civilians including the outside labourers after they arrested two hybrid terrorists associated with Lashkar-e-Taiba and The Resistance Front in the area.

The security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore on Thursday foiled another attack on the civilians including the outside labourers after they arrested two hybrid terrorists associated with Lashkar-e-Taiba and The Resistance Front in the area. Arms and ammunition were also recovered from the terrorists including two pistols and magazines each and five pistol rounds.

The two terrorists were identified as Faizan Ahmad Paul and Muzamil Rashid Mir hailing from Shopian and Pulwama respectively. "Today on June 9, at about 19:40 hrs, a joint naka was established by PC Sopore along with 52 RR at Gurseer in the jurisdiction of police station Tarzoo. During checking, a suspicious movement of two persons coming from Darpora Delina towards seer was noted and was subsequently asked to stop, but they tried to flee from the spot, however, were tactfully apprehended by the security forces. Upon their personal search 2 pistols, 2 magazines and 5 pistol rounds were recovered from their possession," a statement by the Jammu and Kashmir police stated.

"Preliminary investigations have revealed the arrested persons as hybrid terrorists of proscribed organization LET/TRF and were in a constant search of an opportunity to carry out attacks on security forces and civilians including outside labourers," added the statement. An FIR was registered accordingly at Police station Tarzoo under relevant sections of law.

Notably, there has been a spate of targeted killings of the civilians including the migrant labourers in the Valley. Rahul Bhatt, an employee of the Tehsil office in the Budgam district's Chadoora, was shot dead by terrorists in the Budgam on May 12, reminding the Jammu and Kashmir administration of a targeting killing.

A bank manager from Rajasthan who was working in Kashmir's Kulgam was also shot dead by terrorists on June 2. A school teacher Rajni Bala was killed by terrorists in the High School Gopalpora area of Kulgam district of Kashmir on May 31.

The incident took place days after Kashmiri TV actor Amreen Bhat was killed by unidentified terrorists in Budgam's Chadoora area in Jammu and Kashmir on May 25, while her 10-year-old nephew was injured. (ANI)

