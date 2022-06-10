Greenfield airport in Rajkot to boost industrial growth in Saurashtra

To cater the growing population of the fourth the largest city in Gujarat and the increasing flow of air traffic in the Saurashtra region, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) has undertaken the work for the construction of new greenfield airport in Rajkot. According to AAI, with the project cost of Rs 1,405 crores, the new airport is envisioned to be a transportation hub for people travelling abroad from the state.

Spread over 2,534 acres, the new greenfield airport will have modern facilities and conveniences for the travellers with an increased number of counters and other necessary facilities. The location of the new airport is approximately 30 km from Rajkot city and on Rajkot Ahmadabad highway.

With a total built-up area of 23,000 sqm excluding the basement, the terminal building of this new airport will be capable to handle 1800 passengers during peak hours. The terminal will be equipped with state-of-the-art passenger facilities, four passenger boarding bridges, three conveyor belts and 20 check-in counters along with modern firefighting and fire alarm system.

The city side area of the airport will also be developed for adequate parking facilities for cars, taxis and buses along with landscaping. Runway length is planned for 3040m for serving AB-321 type of aircraft which will be capable of parking 14 aircraft at a time. The terminal facade design is influenced by the existing Palaces of Rajkot like the Ranjit Vilas Palace, integrating traditional elements into a contemporary form. An outer skin of traditional jalis of palaces is provided to minimize the heat gain inside the building. The terminal will depict various artforms including dandiya dance through its dynamic external facade and splendid interiors.

Rajkot is famous for its' golden jewellery and filigree work and that has inspired the exterior panel work at drop-off area of the city side kerb. More than 82 per cent of earthwork and 80 per cent of runway and other pavement works have been completed. The work for the new terminal building and ATC Tower is also in progress. To commission the airport, an interim terminal building of size 60m x 60m capable of handling 300 passengers per hour is also in progress.

The present progress of the total project is 45 per cent. It is expected that the new airport will be ready for operation by March 2023. Rajkot is effectively contributing to the economy of India through its small scale and heavy industries. The city is playing an important role in complex supply chains with a global perspective, which is expected to grow exponentially.

AAI believes air connectivity to the international market will boost industrial growth, which in turn will generate new employment opportunities. Apart from this, the new airport will come up with lots of commercial development. This will boost travel-logistics, hotel industry, restaurants, warehouse-Cargo handling and clearing business etc and many more. In the PM Gati Shakti's spirit of inclusive multi-modal connectivity, the Hirasar Airport is accessed from the National Highway NH-27. A clover -leaf flyover is planned on the highway for unhindered access to the airport.

Being located on Rajkot-Ahmadabad highway, the airport will aim to reduce time and cost related to logistics for multiple industries in the region. More Importantly, the ceramic industry of Morbi and other industries of Jamnagar also depend on Rajkot for air connectivity. The plans to modernize and beautify the ancient city of Rajkot are already in place and all such infrastructure development projects including cthe onstruction of a greenfield airport will help promote the local business houses adding economic wealth to the country. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)