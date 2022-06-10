KOLKATA FOODGRAIN 2 LAST

Kolkata, June 10(PTI): WHOLE GRAINS Prices(Rs./quintal) Gram 5200.00-5850.00 Moog 7100.00-8100.00 Masoor 6400.00-6950.00 Arhar 5850.00-5950.00 Matar 5400.00-6300.00 Urad 5200.00-5300.00 Moth 9900.00-10300.00 Barley 2900.00-3400.00 Jawar 2900.00-3400.00 Bajra 2800.00-3100.00 Makai(Bihar) 2700.00-3000.00 Makai(A.P) 2400.00-2700.00 ---- PTI SAM

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)