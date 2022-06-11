Left Menu

J-K: Hizb-ul-Mujahideen terrorist killed in Kulgam encounter

One terrorist of the proscribed terror outfit Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM) was killed during the encounter with security forces, police said on Saturday.

ANI | Kulgam (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 11-06-2022 06:55 IST | Created: 11-06-2022 06:55 IST
"EncounterUpdate: 1 terrorist of proscribed terror outfit HM killed. Operation in progress. Further details shall follow," tweeted the Kashmir zone police.

The encounter broke out in the Khandipora area in the wee hours of Friday-Saturday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

