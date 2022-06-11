Left Menu

Iran and Venezuela sign 20-year cooperation plan -state TV

Reuters | Tehran | Updated: 11-06-2022 14:12 IST | Created: 11-06-2022 14:04 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
Iran and Venezuela on Saturday signed a 20-year cooperation plan, according to live coverage on Iranian state TV. The plan includes cooperation in the fields of oil, petrochemicals, tourism, and culture.

The signing ceremony was held in North Tehran's Saadabad Palace in the presence of visiting Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi.

