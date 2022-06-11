Iran and Venezuela sign 20-year cooperation plan -state TV
Iran and Venezuela on Saturday signed a 20-year cooperation plan, according to live coverage on Iranian state TV. The plan includes cooperation in the fields of oil, petrochemicals, tourism, and culture.
The signing ceremony was held in North Tehran's Saadabad Palace in the presence of visiting Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi.
