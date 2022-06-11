Punjab: 3-member committee to probe sale of panchayat land by fmr Cong minister

Punjab minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal on Saturday said a three-member committee will probe the alleged scam in the handing over of prime panchayat land to colonisers by former Congress minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa.

In an official statement here, the panchayat and rural development minister accused Bajwa of illegally allowing selling of panchayat land in Bhagtupura village in Amritsar even though the model code of conduct was in force.

Dhaliwal said a letter for the permission was issued on March 11, a day after the 2022 state assembly election results were declared. The AAP had won the elections. Dhaliwal said the former minister and Congress leader had no right to grant permission at that time.

The minister said these panchayati pathways and water channels were creating a hindrance in Alfa International city colony which is spread over around 150 acres. Dhaliwal said the former minister had allegedly connived with the coloniser and permitted selling of these pathways and water channels at meagre price of Rs 43 lakh per acre whereas the market rate was Rs 7.5 crore.

The minister said due to this permission, the state suffered a loss of Rs 28 crore. Dhaliwal said a three-member team -- assistant development commissioner Amit Kumar, assistant director rural development Sarabjit Singh and senior law officer Joharinder Singh Ahluwalia -- will probe into the matter.

All the colonies developed in the last 15 years will be scrutinised and government pathways will be cleared, he said.

