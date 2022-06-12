New gas liquefaction, coking plants in Oaxaca imply 120 bln peso investment- Lopez Obrador
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador pledged on Saturday to see through the completion of a gas liquefaction facility and a coking plant in the southern state of Oaxaca, in an investment of 120 billion pesos ($6 billion).
- Country:
- Mexico
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador pledged on Saturday to see through the completion of a gas liquefaction facility and a coking plant in the southern state of Oaxaca, in an investment of 120 billion pesos ($6 billion). On a visit to the Salina Cruz port in Oaxaca, Lopez Obrador said each plant would imply an investment of 60 billion pesos and generate thousands of new jobs in Salina Cruz.
Lopez Obrador said he aimed to have a gas pipeline finished within a year to serve a new liquefaction facility to export excess gas to Asian countries. In parallel, a tender would be carried out to start construction on the liquefaction facility. The coking plant would be constructed using resources from Mexican state oil company Pemex, he added.
"We are talking about two plants, an investment of 120 billion pesos in the two plants, that is going to mean thousands of jobs for Salina Cruz and for the welfare of the people," Lopez Obrador told supporters at the event.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Pemex
- Lopez Obrador
- Asian
- Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador
- Mexican
- Salina Cruz
- Oaxaca
ALSO READ
Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi mentions Japanese nationals who stage Mahabharata, Ramayana in Asian countries
Asian stocks rise after Wall St breaks string of declines
Soccer-AFC invites bids for Asian Cup hosting rights, sets June 30 deadline
Asian stocks mixed, oil prices shoot past $115
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks perk up as China hopes overshadow inflation fears