J-K: Official announces Rs 5 lakh insurance for horses, ponies for Amarnath Yatra services

With an aim to increase the registration of labourers and ponies to achieve the target before June 14, Divisional Commissioner (Div Com) Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole on Saturday chaired a meeting with the officers of Labour and Animal Husbandry Departments and said that a year-round insurance cover shall be provided for the horses and ponies for their services in Amarnath Yatra.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 12-06-2022 01:33 IST | Created: 12-06-2022 01:33 IST
Visual from the meeting in Jammu and Kashmir (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
"Full year insurance cover of Rs 5 lakhs shall be provided for horses and ponies for their services in Amarnathji Yatra," said Pole.

The Assistant Labour Commissioners and District Animal Husbandry officers were also directed to conduct camps in districts to register labourers and Ponies. The Deputy Director Animal Husbandry Department Jammu was instructed to register ponies coming from Marwah Wadwan, Dacchan areas and the other seven districts of the Jammu division.

Identification of feed shops for animals on both routes to Amarnath cave and medical checkup of animals before registration, was stressed during the meet. He directed District Officers to depute staff for assisting the Department in Ganderbal and Anantnag for smooth execution of activities.

"Ensure that the pilgrims are not overcharged by service providers. Also, conduct labour welfare camps at the service station of Amarnath Yatra," he added. The Div Com also directed officers of the Labour Department to register 16,000 labourers to achieve the target of 35000 labourers to provide services during the yatra period.Similarly, he also asked the Animal Husbandry Department to register an additional 5000 ponies to provide services for Shri Amarnathji Yatra. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

