Left Menu

Jindal Group clarifies that due to mistaken identity, chairman's picture erroneously used in media reports

Renowned Indian steel and energy company, Jindal Steel and Power Limited on Sunday issued a clarification regarding a news article that allegedly uses photographs of the Chairman while reporting a sensitive matter.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-06-2022 20:04 IST | Created: 12-06-2022 20:04 IST
Jindal Group clarifies that due to mistaken identity, chairman's picture erroneously used in media reports
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Renowned Indian steel and energy company, Jindal Steel and Power Limited on Sunday issued a clarification regarding a news article that allegedly uses photographs of the Chairman while reporting a sensitive matter.

"We wish to inform that certain recent developments in the public domain have involved the name of one Mr. Naveen Kumar Jindal. We hereby clarify that the developments are in no way related to our Group Chairman Mr. Naveen Jindal. Certain sections of the media have also erroneously used the photographs of our Chairman while reporting the matter," said an official statement.

The statement further read, "This clearly is a case of mistaken identity. We urge all to avoid this mistake and refrain from using photograph or social media handles of our Chairman Naveen Jindal with regards to the concerned matter. We thank you for your understanding and cooperation." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA to form scientific team to study UFOs; Diabetes may increase long COVID risk; COVID while pregnant linked to baby brain development issues and more

Science News Roundup: NASA to form scientific team to study UFOs; Diabetes m...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Beijing warns of 'explosive' COVID outbreak as Shanghai begins mass testing; U.S. drops COVID testing for incoming international air travelers and more

Health News Roundup: Beijing warns of 'explosive' COVID outbreak as Shanghai...

 Global
3
Newly discovered fast radio burst challenges what astronomers know about these powerful astronomical phenomena

Newly discovered fast radio burst challenges what astronomers know about the...

 Global
4
INTERVIEW-Canada accuses China of 'very concerning' behaviour in aerial spat

INTERVIEW-Canada accuses China of 'very concerning' behaviour in aerial spat

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022