Chhattisgarh CM inquires about progress of rescue operation of child stuck in borewell

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday spoke to Janjgir-Champa Collector on a video call from Pathalgaon and took information about the progress of the rescue operation for Rahul Sahu.

ANI | Raipur (Chhattisgarh) | Updated: 12-06-2022 22:47 IST | Created: 12-06-2022 22:47 IST
Chattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday spoke to Janjgir-Champa Collector on a video call from Pathalgaon and took information about the progress of the rescue operation for Rahul Sahu. Eleven-year-old Rahul Sahu is trapped in a 60-ft deep borewell in Pihrid village of Malkharoda block.

Baghel asked the Collector about Rahul's health condition. The Chief Minister also spoke to his family members of Rahul and consoled them, said a statement. He asked Rahul's family to hold on to faith, patience and prayers, as the administration does its best to bring Rahul back home safe and sound.

The Chief Minister spoke to Rahul's grandmother Shyam Bai Sahu, in presence of Rahul's uncle Bajrang Sahu. He told her that the administration is equipped with robots and other resources to rescue Rahul. Chief Minister also spoke to the robot operator Mahesh Ahir and Rahul's father.

The Chief Minister also observed the ongoing excavation work at the borewell, through the video call. Robot operator Mahesh Ahir, who has come all the way from Amreli, Gujarat, updated Chief Minister about the relief and rescue work in progress. He told Chief Minister that he has conducted many demos and has the experience of three successful rescue operations. Baghel also observed the robot and its operation process, through the video call.

Speaker of the Assembly Charandas Mahant and Minister-in-Charge, Jai Singh Agrawal also inquired about the developments in the rescue process underway in Pihrid. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

