Howrah violence: 42 FIRs registered, over 200 arrested; police say situation normal

As many as 42 FIRs were registered and over 200 accused were arrested in connection with the violence that erupted in West Bengal's Howrah after the Friday prayers against a controversial religious remark by suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma, said a police official on Monday. The situation that had turned grim in the region with the imposition of Section 144 in Howrah and suspension of internet services till 6 am today, has become normal.

"There was no loss of life and no injuries were reported. More than 200 accused have been arrested and 42 FIRs were registered... The situation is normal, the internet is restored. Section 144 has been implemented in Nakashipara," said Jawed Shamim, Additional Director General and Inspector General of Police (Law & Order). Giving a stern warning to the perpetrators of the violence, the police official said that no matter who the culprit be, he would not be spared.

"Nobody will be spared no matter who it is. We will ensure maximum punishment and are fully prepared to control the situation. We are trying to ensure that peace returns and are very firm in dealing with the situation. Appeal to people to refrain from rumour-mongering," he said. Reacting to his statement, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari termed it "political", and said that the officer should have refrained from giving such a statement.

"It's a political statement. It's not a statement that should've come from a senior Police officer. His name is Jawed Shamim, samajhdaar ko ishaara kaafi hai," he said. Notably, violent protests broke out in Howrah on Friday over controversial remarks of suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma.

A day later, Section 144 was imposed in Howrah after fresh clashes took place between police and a group of protestors at Panchla Bazaar on Saturday. Police used tear gas shells to disperse them as protesters pelted stones.

Internet services were suspended till 6 am on June 13 in the Howrah district in wake of protests on Friday. Several incidents of violence were reported from different parts of the country over the controversial remarks of Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal on Friday.

Following the protests, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) asked the police heads of states and Union Territories to be prepared and alert as they will be on target. The MHA also has asked all the states to take preventive actions, keep a check on borders and identified sensitive areas. Earlier on Friday, a massive crowd also gathered to protest at Park Circus in Kolkata adding to the resentment against the sacked leaders. A BJP office was vandalised and torched in Uluberia, Howrah district. People also held a protest at Dasnagar railway station on the Howrah-Kharagpur railway route. (ANI)

