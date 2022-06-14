Magicrete's AAC Blocks: The Ideal Solution to Rising Heatwaves

In today's era, construction projects can bring even the most complex and challenging designs to life. However, the success of these projects lies squarely on the ability of the project manager and everyone involved in finding the most suitable materials and supplies that go into its construction. Unfortunately, India has been suffering from record-breaking heat for the last couple of months. According to government officials, last month was the third-hottest April the country has seen over the past 122 years, from 1901 to 2022, and March was the hottest ever recorded. About 13 percent of Indian households currently have air-conditioning, which will increase to 69 percent by 2040, pushing the country's electricity requirement up by three times from the house cooling sector alone. While the heatwave and continual rise in temperatures over the years can be attributed to climate change and other factors, what is certain is that heatwaves will continue over the years. As per the World Weather Attribution group, if global heating increases by 2 degrees Celsius, heatwaves like this could occur once every five years. So, it is safe to say that everyone should start finding alternatives to help them cope with this rising heat and ensure they stay cool indoors without spending a considerable amount on electricity and related costs. Magicrete's AAC (Autoclaved Aerated Concrete) blocks are the newest trend in the construction industry and can reasonably be the solution everyone needs. AAC blocks are lightweight walling materials that can substitute the traditional red clay brick. AAC blocks also have high thermal insulation properties, enabling the interior of the building to be at a far lower temperature than the external environment. The ministry of Power has recently come up with Energy Conservation Building Code for residential buildings that calls upon use of walling materials with high thermal insulation values. AAC Blocks have one of the best thermal rating in the industry (K-value: 0.18 W/mK as against 0.9 of red bricks and 1.4 for solid concrete walls). This makes it possible for households to save up to 30% on their electricity bills as there is a lesser load on the requirement for air conditioning to maintain room temperature. Houses built with AAC blocks help keep the temperature indoors up to 5 degrees cooler. This is because they have microscopic pores that make sure surface heat is not transmitted indoors. Not just this, AAC Blocks also come in handy during fire hazards. Because of its mineral composition, AAC blocks have a fire rating of 4 hours as they are composed of tiny non-connecting air bubbles that ensure that heat or fire does not spread easily. So, in case of a fire or related hazards, buildings built using AAC blocks are a lot safer. Magicrete is one of India's most well-known new-age building materials companies. With the immense success of its flagship product, AAC Blocks, Magicrete has, over the years, ventured into a wide range of construction solutions, including ALC Wall Panels, construction chemicals (tile adhesives & waterproofing solutions) & Modular Buildings. Magicrete products over the past decade have been used to build over 5 lakhs+ homes and save them from the dread of heatwaves.

