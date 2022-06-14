Left Menu

Adani Enterprises shares rally nearly 6 pc

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-06-2022 18:50 IST | Created: 14-06-2022 18:21 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Shares of Adani Enterprises Limited on Tuesday jumped nearly 6 percent after billionaire Gautam Adani's logistics-to-energy conglomerate roped in French supermajor TotalEnergies as a partner for its green hydrogen production venture.

The stock gained 5.53 percent to settle at Rs 2,196.50 on the BSE. During the day, it jumped 6.65 percent to Rs 2,220.

At the NSE, it rallied 5.66 percent to end at Rs 2,197.60 apiece.

Adani Enterprises has roped in French supermajor TotalEnergies as a partner for its green hydrogen production venture that will see an investment of USD 50 billion over the next 10 years in producing the carbon-free fuel.

TotalEnergies will acquire 25 percent shareholding in Adani New Industries Ltd (ANIL) -- the firm that houses Adani Group's new energy business -- for an undisclosed amount, the two firms said in separate statements.

''TotalEnergies has entered into an agreement with (Adani Group's flagship) Adani Enterprises Limited (AEL) to acquire a 25 percent interest in ANIL,'' the French energy giant said.

ANIL will be the exclusive platform of AEL and TotalEnergies for the production and commercialization of green hydrogen in India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

