Elderly couple killed by unidentified assailant in UP's Bahraich

An elderly couple was killed by an unidentified assailant in Bahadurpura village under Dehat Kotwali police station area here, police said on Tuesday.

The family members of the deceased, who lived about one km away from, came to know about the incident on Tuesday morning.

Gani Ahmed (65), who operated a poultry farm in Bahadurpura village, and his wife Chunmuniya (62) were hacked to death in their sleep with a sharp edged weapon at their farm house on Monday night, police said. Superintendent of Police Keshav Chaudhary said that the family members have so far not raised suspicion on anyone for the murder. A case of murder has been registered against unknown assailant and an investigation has been started in the case, he said.

A team comprising a dog squad, finger expert team and cyber cell has been formed to investigate the matter, police added.

