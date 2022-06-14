Left Menu

Elderly couple killed by unidentified assailant in UP's Bahraich

Superintendent of Police Keshav Chaudhary said that the family members have so far not raised suspicion on anyone for the murder. A case of murder has been registered against unknown assailant and an investigation has been started in the case, he said.A team comprising a dog squad, finger expert team and cyber cell has been formed to investigate the matter, police added.

PTI | Bahraich | Updated: 14-06-2022 19:44 IST | Created: 14-06-2022 19:33 IST
Elderly couple killed by unidentified assailant in UP's Bahraich
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An elderly couple was killed by an unidentified assailant in Bahadurpura village under Dehat Kotwali police station area here, police said on Tuesday.

The family members of the deceased, who lived about one km away from, came to know about the incident on Tuesday morning.

Gani Ahmed (65), who operated a poultry farm in Bahadurpura village, and his wife Chunmuniya (62) were hacked to death in their sleep with a sharp edged weapon at their farm house on Monday night, police said. Superintendent of Police Keshav Chaudhary said that the family members have so far not raised suspicion on anyone for the murder. A case of murder has been registered against unknown assailant and an investigation has been started in the case, he said.

A team comprising a dog squad, finger expert team and cyber cell has been formed to investigate the matter, police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

 Global
2
SASSA to pay R350 SRD grant for new cycle in mid-June

SASSA to pay R350 SRD grant for new cycle in mid-June

South Africa
3
NASA/ESA Hubble snaps vast cosmic treasure chest: Check out this dazzling picture

NASA/ESA Hubble snaps vast cosmic treasure chest: Check out this dazzling pi...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Indonesia launching nationwide vaccinations for foot and mouth disease; Pfizer COVID vaccines safe and effective for small children, FDA staff say and more

Health News Roundup: Indonesia launching nationwide vaccinations for foot an...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022