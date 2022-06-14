Terror funding and recruitment case: Maharashtra ATS arrests fourth suspect from J-K

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Tuesday said that it has arrested one more suspect from Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) for his alleged involvement in funding and recruitment for the terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). The arrested person has been identified as Yusuf. He allegedly transferred funds to accused Junaid Mohammad. "Accused Yusuf was presented in Pune court today," added ATS.

"Maharashtra ATS team reached Jammu and Kashmir to investigate Junaid Mohammad case. He was arrested by ATS from Pune. The team has got some information about his links with the terror organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba. ATS also recorded the statement of his family members", stated the agency. On May 24, the Maharashtra state ATS arrested Mohammed Junaid Mohammed Ata (28), from the Khamgaon taluka of the state's Buldhana district. The ATS on June 2 had arrested another wanted suspect in the same case, Aftab Hussain Shah, 28, a carpenter from J&K's Kishtwar.

Shah is accused of being the link between Junaid Mohammed and a LeT operative based in a foreign country. Shah was produced before the competent court of that jurisdiction and he was handed over to ATS, Maharashtra on three days transit remand. He shall be produced before the competent court for police custody on his arrival in Maharashtra.

Further, on June 10, the ATS took custody of Inamul Haque from Saharanpur. He is allegedly a partner of Junaid Mohammad who was arrested by ATS from Pune, added ATS. The 28-year-old accused Mohammad Junaid, as per the Maharashtra ATS is an Indian national, residing in Pune and was connected to Lashkar-e-Taiba's (LeT) terror network.

"The team has got some information about Junaid's links with the terror organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba. ATS also recorded the statement of his family members," said ATS. According to an ATS official, Junaid was in touch with active members of LeT Kashmir and was trying to recruit youth for the banned organisation from various parts of the state. "Later these recruits were taken to Jammu and Kashmir for training, to conduct terrorist activities."

The official informed of a transaction between Junaid and the LeT. "Prima facie investigation revealed that Junaid was also trying to disturb the National security and communal harmony and trying to create a religious rift among communities by posting various comments etc through various social media like Facebook and WhatsApp etc," the ATS said.

Junaid has been booked under sections 153A (attacks upon the religion, race, etc), 121A (conspiring to commit certain offences against the State), 116 (bribing public servant) and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. As per the ATS, Junaid was using 10 SIM cards. "All these SIM cards were used to interact and coordinate with whom the top bosses for training in J-K and how to proceed further." He destroyed all the SIM cards after using them.

Junaid's suspicious role had emerged during the operation in Jammu and Kashmir for three months, for which he had shifted from Akola to Pune. So far, the ATS has identified three handlers of LeT during the investigation, an official said. (ANI)

