Left Menu

Caroline Flora appointed as new Chief Censor of Film and Literature

“I congratulate Ms Flora on her appointment and wish her well for her three-year term,” Jan Tinetti said.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 15-06-2022 09:36 IST | Created: 15-06-2022 09:36 IST
Caroline Flora appointed as new Chief Censor of Film and Literature
“Ms Flora will carry on the vital work of protecting New Zealanders from material likely to cause harm, while balancing the important right to freedom of expression. Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

Internal Affairs Minister Jan Tinetti has today announced Caroline Flora as the new Chief Censor of Film and Literature, for a three-year term from 20 July.

Ms Flora is a senior public servant who has recently held the role of Associate Deputy‑Director General System Strategy and Performance at the Ministry of Health and has held a number of senior roles at the Ministry of Health and at New Zealand Police.

"Her leadership, relationship management and communication skills, as well as her senior management and legal experience in the public sector, will be of great benefit to the Classification Office," Jan Tinetti said.

"Ms Flora will carry on the vital work of protecting New Zealanders from material likely to cause harm, while balancing the important right to freedom of expression.

"I congratulate Ms Flora on her appointment and wish her well for her three-year term," Jan Tinetti said.

Ms Flora replaces David Shanks as Chief Censor, whose second term ended on 6 May 2022. Deputy Chief Censor, Rupert Ablett-Hampson, continues to undertake the duties of the Chief Censor on an interim basis, until Ms Flora's term begins. This is in line with the relevant statutory provisions in the Films, Videos, and Publications Classifications Act 1993 (the Act).

The Office of Film and Literature Classification is an independent Crown Entity, established under the Act to examine and classify publications, including films, videos, books, magazines, sound recordings and computer files.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

 Global
2
NASA/ESA observatory records spectacular coronal mass ejection: Watch video

NASA/ESA observatory records spectacular coronal mass ejection: Watch video

 Global
3
Bilawal refutes link between Imran Khan's Russia visit and no-confidence motion

Bilawal refutes link between Imran Khan's Russia visit and no-confidence mot...

 Pakistan
4
Jan. 6 panel postpones Wednesday's hearing -statement

Jan. 6 panel postpones Wednesday's hearing -statement

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022