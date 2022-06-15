Left Menu

Three boys drown at Juhu beach, one body recovered

One of the three bodies of boys that drowned in the sea at Juhu Chowpatty was recovered by the lifeguards at 5

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 15-06-2022 15:04 IST | Created: 15-06-2022 15:04 IST
Three boys drown at Juhu beach, one body recovered
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

One of the three bodies of boys that drowned in the sea at Juhu Chowpatty was recovered by the lifeguards at 5:30 am on Wednesday. Three boys, namely Manohar Aman Singh (21), Kaustubh Gupta (18) and Prathamesh Gupta (16) drowned on the Juhu beach on Tuesday evening.

The body was recovered from the Versova seashore at the time of high tide, and the search for the other two missing bodies is still going on. The identity of the boy whose body was found is yet to be ascertained. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

 Global
2
NASA/ESA observatory records spectacular coronal mass ejection: Watch video

NASA/ESA observatory records spectacular coronal mass ejection: Watch video

 Global
3
Bilawal refutes link between Imran Khan's Russia visit and no-confidence motion

Bilawal refutes link between Imran Khan's Russia visit and no-confidence mot...

 Pakistan
4
Jan. 6 panel postpones Wednesday's hearing -statement

Jan. 6 panel postpones Wednesday's hearing -statement

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022