Iraq to begin setting up electricity links with S.Arabia -state news agency
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 15-06-2022 17:10 IST | Created: 15-06-2022 17:10 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Iraq's electricity ministry has begun establishing interconnection stations with Saudi Arabia and determining transmission paths, state news agency INA said on Wednesday.
Iraq suffers from an electricity shortage that worsens during the hot summer months.
The country also has electricity supply agreements with Turkey, Jordan and the Gulf states.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Gulf
- Iraq
- Jordan
- Saudi Arabia
- Turkey
Advertisement