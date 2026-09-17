Pakistan's Austerity Drive Amid Gulf Conflict

In response to soaring fuel prices linked to the ongoing Gulf conflict, Pakistan announced a comprehensive set of austerity measures aimed at energy conservation. The government revealed these strategies on Thursday, detailing a plan to cut fuel for official vehicles.

Additionally, the state will halt vehicle purchases and impose bans on foreign visits by officials, reflecting a significant shift in fiscal policy. The announcement comes amid heightened economic challenges, with Pakistan seeking to mitigate the impact of the geopolitical crisis on its economy.

Officials will also forego official dinners as part of the broader efforts to reduce public spending. These measures underscore an urgent bid to stabilize the nation’s economic footing during a period of intensified pressure.