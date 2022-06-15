Left Menu

Woman, daughter die of electrocution in UP's Maharajganj

A 35-year-old woman and her daughter died of electrocution after they accidentally touched a bare wire on Wednesday, police said.Nisha Chaudhary and her daughter Karishma, 14, were sleeping in their house in the afternoon when a table fan fell on them.

PTI | Maharajganj | Updated: 15-06-2022 18:31 IST | Created: 15-06-2022 17:48 IST
Woman, daughter die of electrocution in UP's Maharajganj
Representative image (file photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 35-year-old woman and her daughter died of electrocution after they accidentally touched a bare wire on Wednesday, police said.

Nisha Chaudhary and her daughter Karishma, 14, were sleeping in their house in the afternoon when a table fan fell on them. While moving the fan, they accidentally touched a bare wire, Maharajganj Superintendent of Police Kaustubh said.

They were living in Dhani village under Brijmanganj police station limits.

Both died on the spot. Their family members informed the police, who took their bodies for post-mortem, the SP said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

 Global
2
NASA/ESA observatory records spectacular coronal mass ejection: Watch video

NASA/ESA observatory records spectacular coronal mass ejection: Watch video

 Global
3
Bilawal refutes link between Imran Khan's Russia visit and no-confidence motion

Bilawal refutes link between Imran Khan's Russia visit and no-confidence mot...

 Pakistan
4
Jan. 6 panel postpones Wednesday's hearing -statement

Jan. 6 panel postpones Wednesday's hearing -statement

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022