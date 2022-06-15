Woman, daughter die of electrocution in UP's Maharajganj

A 35-year-old woman and her daughter died of electrocution after they accidentally touched a bare wire on Wednesday, police said.

Nisha Chaudhary and her daughter Karishma, 14, were sleeping in their house in the afternoon when a table fan fell on them. While moving the fan, they accidentally touched a bare wire, Maharajganj Superintendent of Police Kaustubh said.

They were living in Dhani village under Brijmanganj police station limits.

Both died on the spot. Their family members informed the police, who took their bodies for post-mortem, the SP said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)