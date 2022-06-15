Mexico president says Pemex refineries expected to bring processing up to 1.2 mln bpd from 840,000 bpd

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Wednesday the country expected crude processing in six state-run Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex) refineries to increase to 1.2 million barrels per day, up from the current level of 840,000 barrels per day.

Lopez Obrador said in a regular news conference that the Dos Bocas refinery, set to open in July, will go through a "trial period" before reaching full capacity.

