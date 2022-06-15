Mexico president says Pemex refineries expected to bring processing up to 1.2 mln bpd from 840,000 bpd
15-06-2022
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Wednesday the country expected crude processing in six state-run Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex) refineries to increase to 1.2 million barrels per day, up from the current level of 840,000 barrels per day.
Lopez Obrador said in a regular news conference that the Dos Bocas refinery, set to open in July, will go through a "trial period" before reaching full capacity.
