Tomato rates up 44 pc in Delhi in one month to Rs 46/kg; avg price up 27 pc across major cities

Local vegetable vendors are selling the kitchen staple at around Rs 60 per kg.Traders attributed the increase in prices to crop failure in South India.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-06-2022 18:42 IST | Created: 15-06-2022 18:27 IST
The price of tomatoes in the national capital has jumped 44 percent in the last one month to Rs 46 per kg with supply being disrupted due to heat waves and lower production in South India.

According to data available on the website of the Department of Consumer Affairs, tomato prices in Delhi have risen to Rs 46 per kg as of Wednesday from Rs 32 per kg on May 16.

However, the rate in Mother Dairy stores is currently ruling at Rs 62 per kg for normal tomatoes. Local vegetable vendors are selling the kitchen staple at around Rs 60 per kg.

Traders attributed the increase in prices to crop failure in South India. Tomatoes from North India got diverted to the south, affecting supplies in the Delhi region, they added.

The prices are expected to ease only after 10-15 days, traders said.

As per the ministry data, rates in Mumbai have increased to Rs 72 per kg on June 15 from Rs 63 on May 15, while prices of tomatoes in Kolkata are almost flat at Rs 82 per kg.

In Chennai, the prices have dropped to Rs 58 from Rs 73 per kg.

As per the data, the average prices of tomatoes across major cities of the country have risen to Rs 53.32 per kg on June 15 from Rs 42.03 on May 16.

The modal price of tomatoes rose to Rs 50 per kg on June 15 from Rs 24 on May 16, 2022.

The maximum and minimum prices of tomatoes stood at Rs 110 per kg and Rs 23 per kg, respectively, on June 15. On May 16, the maximum price stood at Rs 100 per kg and the minimum price was Rs 9.

The ministry monitors prices for 22 essential commodities (rice, wheat, atta, gram dal, tur (arhar) dal, urad dal, moong dal, masur dal, sugar, gur, groundnut oil, mustard oil, vanaspati, sunflower oil, soya oil, palm oil, tea, milk, potato, onion, tomato, and salt) based on data collected from 167 market centers spread across the country representing North, West, East, South and North-eastern regions.

