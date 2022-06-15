Left Menu

Govt discusses future export of hydrogen with Japan, Germany and others

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-06-2022 18:53 IST | Created: 15-06-2022 18:53 IST
The government has held discussions with a number of countries, including Japan and Germany, for future exports of hydrogen from India, Union power minister R K Singh said on Wednesday.

Singh, who is also the minister for new and renewable energy, informed that India is aiming to produce 20 million tonne (MT) of green hydrogen by 2030.

''We are the largest and fastest growing renewable energy capacity in the world and that is what is necessary for green hydrogen...We have already discussed with a number countries who are going to import hydrogen like Japan, Germany etc. Our objective is that by 2030, we should be producing 20 MT green hydrogen,'' he told reporters on the sidelines of an event here.

The minister exuded confidence that India will emerge as a leader in green hydrogen.

With Germany, India has signed a joint declaration of intent on Indo- German hydrogen task force.

The agreement was signed between power minister Singh and Germany's minister for economic affairs and climate change in May 2022.

Under the agreement, both countries will establish an Indo-German green hydrogen task force to strengthen mutual cooperation in production, utilisation, storage and distribution of green hydrogen through building enabling frameworks for projects, regulations and standards, trade and joint research and development projects.

