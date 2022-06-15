R. K. Singh awards prizes to winners of IREDA-NIWE award

Under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) in collaboration with National Institute of Wind Energy and Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) organized an event to celebrate Global Wind Day 2022 & the Silver Jubilee year of National Institute of Wind Energy in New Delhi today.

Shri Indu Shekhar Chaturvedi, Secretary MNRE, Shri Dinesh Jagdale, JS, MNRE and Dr. K. Balaraman,DG, NIWE were present. The event was attended by more than 150 participants including officers of the Government of India; officers from State Governments; CEOs, CMDs and representatives of public and private sector firms; and academician/ researchers.

Shri Singh delivered the keynote address and congratulated the wind fraternity for their achievement. He appreciated the role of NIWE in the development of wind energy sector. Shri Singh awarded the prizes to the winners of IREDA-NIWE award for the year 2020, 2021 and 2022.

Secretary, MNRE delivered the opening remarks and set the context for the event, followed by a video presentation on National Institute of Wind Energy.

Secretary MNRE, Joint Secretary (Wind) MNRE, and Director General (NIWE) participated in discussion on "Accelerating Wind Energy growth in India" held with officers of State Governments and representatives from industry. During the discussion, the journey of wind energy sector so far in India as well as the way forward was discussed. The policy reforms being undertaken in onshore and offshore wind energy sector were highlighted.

Global Wind Day is celebrated on 15th June every year to highlight the importance of wind energy. National Institute of Wind Energy (NIWE) is the technical focal point for wind energy in India and has contributed through technical support in terms of resources assessment, standards, testing, certification and performance assessment, skill development etc., relating to wind energy. This year is also the silver jubilee year for NIWE which was established on 21st March 1998.

(With Inputs from PIB)