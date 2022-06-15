Dehradun DM orders strict action against social media accounts spreading 'fuel-shortage' rumour

Left Menu

District Magistrate R Rajesh Kumar on Wednesday identified six social media accounts that allegedly spread the rumour about the shortage of petrol in the district and directed the District Supply Officer to register a case in this regard.

Dehradun District Magistrate R Rajesh Kumar (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
District Magistrate R Rajesh Kumar on Wednesday identified six social media accounts that allegedly spread the rumour about the shortage of petrol in the district and directed the District Supply Officer to register a case in this regard. On June 13, misinformation about the unavailability of fuel made several rounds on the internet after which long queues of vehicles were formed by the citizens to get their vehicles refuelled.

After the stressed situation among citizens, the District Magistrate issued orders to identify and take strong actions against the rumour-mongers. He took a strong stand, refuting the rumour on social media on Monday (June 13) and assured that strict action will be taken against the "elements".

He also appealed to the public not to fall under any rumours and delusion and said, "the supply of fuel in the district is normal and there is sufficient fuel required for the consumption." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

