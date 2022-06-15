Left Menu

Gazprom reduces gas flows to Italy by 15%, Eni says

Russia's Gazprom cut its gas exports to Italy by around 15% on Wednesday from the previous day, Italian energy firm Eni said, adding no explanation had been given for the reduction.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 15-06-2022 22:22 IST | Created: 15-06-2022 22:10 IST
Gazprom reduces gas flows to Italy by 15%, Eni says
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Russia's Gazprom cut its gas exports to Italy by around 15% on Wednesday from the previous day, Italian energy firm Eni said, adding no explanation had been given for the reduction. The move comes as the Russian group is also curbing its gas supplies via the Nord Stream 1 undersea pipeline to Germany, blaming Western sanctions for disrupting repair works it needs to do on the network.

"Eni confirms that Gazprom has communicated a limited reduction in gas supplies for today, amounting to approximately 15%," a spokesperson said. Eni is constantly monitoring the situation, he added. Italy last year sourced 40% of its gas imports from Russia, or around 29 billion cubic meters.

Like its European partners, Rome has been pushing hard to reduce its reliance from Russian energy since Moscow invaded Ukraine in February. The process, however, needs time and the government has also been busy on the diplomatic front to try to find a way out of the conflict engulfing Ukraine.

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi is expected to visit Kyiv together with French and German counterparts on Thursday. 'DO THE MATH'

On Wednesday, Italy's Ecological Transition Minister Roberto Cingolani tried to soothe concerns triggered by Gazprom's move, saying the reduction in gas had not created any critical issues. "Gas flows from Russia are constantly monitored in cooperation with sector operators," Cingolani said.

The chief executive of Italgas, the country's biggest gas distributor, also urged calm. "One should do the math before worrying," Paolo Gallo said, adding gas storage in Italy was relatively high, at above 52%.

Gas flows via Nord Stream 1 into Germany were unchanged at 44.9 million kilowatt per hour at 1500 local time from an hour earlier, data from the pipeline operator showed, after Gazprom said it was further reducing Nord Stream capacity. The second supply capacity cut in as many days means that Nord Stream 1 will run at just 40% of its capacity .

On Wednesday, Israel and Egypt signed a framework agreement with the European Union pledging to boost gas exports to the bloc. (Additional reporting by Giancarlo Navach Editing by Keith Weir and Mark Potter)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

 Global
2
NASA/ESA observatory records spectacular coronal mass ejection: Watch video

NASA/ESA observatory records spectacular coronal mass ejection: Watch video

 Global
3
Norway scraps three Arctic oil exploration blocks in budget deal

Norway scraps three Arctic oil exploration blocks in budget deal

Norway
4
Bilawal refutes link between Imran Khan's Russia visit and no-confidence motion

Bilawal refutes link between Imran Khan's Russia visit and no-confidence mot...

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022